Funeral held for bowler Robert Walkingshaw (37) who died suddenly at Belfast home

Robert James Walkingshaw’s coffin is carried into Grace Baptist Church in east Belfast yesterday

Mourners at the funeral of a man who died suddenly were told his love of life was "infectious".

The body of 37-year-old Robert James Walkingshaw was found at a house in the Grand Parade area of east Belfast on November 30.

A funeral notice said Mr Walkingshaw, who was known as Rab, had died suddenly.

Mourners yesterday gathered at Grace Baptist Church in east Belfast for his funeral.

Following the service, committal took place at Roselawn crematorium.

Ahead of the funeral, tributes had been paid to the former Dundonald High School student - who was a keen 10-pin bowler - on social media.

The Northern Ireland Bowling Federation, of which Mr Walkingshaw was a member, described him as a player with "natural talent".

"And his love for life was infectious to all who met him," they said.

As part of a police investigation into Mr Walkingshaw's death, a 35-year-old man who was arrested on the suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, was later released, pending further investigation.