Funeral held for Daniel Louden (88) who died after crash

A Co Antrim pensioner who died after a road accident was laid to rest yesterday.

Ballymoney man Daniel Louden passed away on Saturday following a one-vehicle crash the previous day.

The service for the 88-year-old was held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, with interment in Ballymoney Cemetery.

The fatal accident happened at around 8am on the Frosses Road.

The victim, from Kirk Park in the town, was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital by air ambulance, but doctors were unable to save his life.

A funeral notice said Mr Louden, known as Danny to his family and friends, was the "dearly beloved" husband of Agnes, father of Trevor and Ivan and a "dear father-in-law, grandfather and brother".

The notice added that he would be "lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and entire family circle".

Local DUP MLA Mervyn Storey told the Coleraine Chronicle Mr Louden would be missed.

"There are very few people around Ballymoney who did not know Danny," he added.