Funeral held for Rodney Shirley, tragic father-of-four electrocuted at work

The funeral of Rodney Shirley took place on Friday following his death after being electrocuted at work in Hillsborough last week.

Mr Shirley (36) was working for a Belfast tree care provider in a cherry picker when the incident took place before being taken to Belfast’s Royal hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

His funeral took place at his home on Oldpark Road in north Belfast on Friday morning at 11am before his remains were taken to Roselawn Crematorium.

Mr Shirley was married to Lynne with whom he had four children, 12-year-old daughter Lauren, Ryan (5), Jude who is almost three, and baby Ava who is just 11 weeks old.

He was originally from Ballymena and together the couple have a large shared family circle.

Mrs Shirley on Thursday told the Belfast Telegraph she and her children have been supported by family and friends since Mr Shirley’s tragic death. “The house hasn’t stopped since everyone heard the news, his parents are here with us and my parents as well,” she said.

The family asked for donations to be made to the NHS in lieu of flowers for Mr Shirley’s funeral.

Mr Shirley was described by his wife as a “devoted daddy” who was “always interested in everything his children were doing”. He and his eldest daughter had a particularly close relationship and Lauren was described as a “Daddy’s girl” who loved spending time with her father.

The mother-of-four said the death of her husband has been a “nightmare” after all their hopes for the future were taken away.

Mr Shirley had been working on the couple’s front garden at their home and would arrive home from his job to continue to work on the project with the help of some neighbours, she said.

She added: “Ryan, my five-year-old, said Daddy has to come home to finish the garden. It’s so hard to keep explaining to them.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they are carrying out a joint investigation alongside the Health and Safety Executive into the incident.