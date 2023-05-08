Funeral held for ‘selfless’ son who died a hero trying to save young woman from River Lagan

The funeral of a man who died during a desperate attempt to save the life of a young woman in the River Lagan is taking place in Co Armagh.

Patrick Fearon (30), passed away on Friday after entering the Belfast river to ensure the woman had latched on to a life-ring he had thrown into the water just moments beforehand.

His actions ultimately saved the woman’s life, but tragically Mr Fearon did not make it out of the water alive.

He was removed from the water at around 2.30am, and despite paramedics working frantically to save his life, was pronounced dead at 4am that morning.

Patrick’s mother Linda said the details of the incident were testament to his “selfless” nature.

“Everyone loved him; every member of his whole family loved him,” she said. “Nobody ever had a bad word to say about him. I’m not just saying that because I’m his mother, I’m saying that because it’s true,” she told Armagh i.

“Patrick being Patrick, he threw the life ring into the water and I think he went in after that to make sure she got it. She got out okay in the end — he didn’t.

“He couldn’t swim that well, certainly not well enough to be in a fast flowing river, but he didn’t even think about that, he was just concerned about making sure the girl got the life ring.”

Mr Fearon’s mother said he had also saved the life of his sister during a house fire when he was just a teenager.

“When he was 14 my house went on fire and he ran in to get her and his pet cat out,” said Linda.

“That’s the sort of person he was, he always put other people before himself, that’s just who he was.”

Mr Fearon had recently returned from living in Glasgow, and had recently landed his dream job as a data analyst in the NHS. He was also a fan of Manchester United and a dedicated follower of Armagh GAA.

His mother said he had been planning to attend next weekend’s Ulster SFC final against Derry at Clones.

“He was planning on coming down to Armagh next weekend to watch the Ulster final,” she said.

“He was a big Armagh fan. He was also a big Manchester United fan — he’s being buried in his Manchester United top and scarf. He had friends all over, not just here.

“He had friends in England and Scotland and he even has a friend flying from Canada to attend his funeral.

“I know I’m his mum but he was loved by everyone. He never ever did anyone any harm in his life. He never gave me a moment’s worry in my life. I always say he was a joy to have as a son. No mother should bury their son.”

Burial is taking place after 11am requiem mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh.