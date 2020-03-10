Funeral of Barney Eastwood to be held on Friday in Holywood

The funeral of legendary Northern Ireland boxing promoter and businessman Barney 'BJ' Eastwood is to take place on Friday.

Mr Eastwood passed away on Monday aged 87 after a short illness.

Born in Cookstown in 1932, he worked with former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan. Their relationship ended in a bitter legal battle following which the boxing promoter was awarded £450,000 in damages.

Mr Eastwood, who also worked with champions Dave McAuley and Paul Hodkinson, founded a chain of betting shops, which he later sold for more than £100m.

A funeral notice for Mr Eastwood read: "Dearest husband of Frances and much loved father of Brian, Peter, Adrian, Fiona, Stephen, Fearghal and the late Fintan. Rest in Peace.

"Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, children, children-in-law, sister Margaret Cooke, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle."

His funeral will be held at Redburn Cemetery in Holywood at 11am on Friday. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research Northern Ireland c/o Eastwood Funeral Directors, 7 Glenavy Road, Crumlin, Co Antrim BT29 4LA.

Speaking following his death, renowned boxing trainer John Breen, who worked alongside Mr Eastwood for years, described his as "boxing in Ireland".

"I wouldn't have had the career in the sport I have had - or doing what I am doing now - without him," he added.

"He was a real character who absolutely loved boxing. I will miss him so much."