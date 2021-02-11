Funeral of Belfast murder victim Danny McClean to be held on Friday

The killing has been linked to a fall-out among dissident republicans.

Gunned down: Danny McClean was shot while sitting in a car last week

The funeral of murder victim Daniel 'Danny' McClean will be held on Friday in Belfast.

Mr McClean (54) was shot multiple times as he sat in a parked car on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast last week.

Originally from Andersonstown in west Belfast, he was due to go on trial later this year on four terror-related charges. The charges against him were formally quashed at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

The father-of-two, who was killed by a lone gunman, was identified as a dissident republican in court in 2019.

His murder has been linked to a fall-out among dissident republicans.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing on Wednesday, while two men aged 46 and 38, arrested in north Belfast on February 2, were released unconditionally on Monday.

Police revisited the scene of Mr McClean's murder on Tuesday night.

His funeral will be held at St Theresa's Church on the Glen Road at 10am on Friday.

Mr McClean's funeral notice read: "Loving partner of Nicola, beloved daddy of Emma and Chloe, step-daddy of Grace and a much loved granda of Conan - RIP. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private to family only.

"Deeply regretted by his loving family circle."

Speaking last week, a senior detective appealed for anyone with information regarding Mr McClean's murder to come forward.

PSNI Superintendent Jason Murphy said police would work tirelessly to seek justice for his "callous" murder.

"This was a brutal and calculated murder carried out by someone who has no regard for life. There can be no justification for it whatsoever," he added.

"It was carried out in a built-up residential area, putting families living there at risk.

"It is extremely fortunate that no one else was injured as a result of this shooting."

Mr McClean's funeral mass can be viewed live at http://www.stteresasparish.church/webcam.