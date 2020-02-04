Funeral of Co Down teen Deaglan Moran to be held on Wednesday

Deaglan Moran died after being hit by a car in Downpatrick

The funeral of a Co Down teenager who died after being hit by a car will take place in his home town on Wednesday.

Deaglan Moran (14) died following the incident along the Flying Horse Road in Downpatrick on Sunday around 6.30pm.

His heartbroken parents, Fiona and Lenny Moran said their son had been “their world” in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph.

They told of the moment they rushed to the scene where medics frantically attempted to save their son’s life.

The schoolboy had been out with friends when the tragic incident took place.

Requiem Mass for the Year 10 De La Salle High student will take place in St Colmcille’s Church, Downpatrick at 11am.

Interment will take place in Struell Cemetery.

The teenager is the ninth person to have died on Northern Ireland’s roads so far this year. Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.