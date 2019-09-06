Funeral of crash victim Christopher 'Cricky' Casement to be held on Saturday

Christopher Casement who died in a road accident on the Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn earlier this week

The funeral of crash victim Christopher Casement will be held on Saturday in Downpatrick.

Mr Casement (23) died when his blue Mazda crashed on the Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn.

The incident was reported to police at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, however police believe the crash may have happened just before 7am on Tuesday.

It is understood that Mr Casement's car ended up in a position off the road where it would have been difficult to see.

The funeral for the father-of-two, who was from Downpatrick, will be held at St Colmcilles Church in the town on Saturday at 11am, followed by internment at Struell Cemetery.

A funeral notice read: "Much loved son of Cathy Glennon. Cherished partner of Shannon and devoted father to Seamus Og and Lorcan. Dear stepson of Gerald."

Last night his grieving partner Shannon posted on her Facebook page: "Can't believe I'm writing this. Rest easy Cricky Casement. Watch over your two boys and your entire family."