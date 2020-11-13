Funeral of cricket 'visionary' Lexie Miller told of huge impact he had on sport

The funeral of a leading cricketer has heard how he made a remarkable impact on the sport in Northern Ireland.

Mourners at St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry were told how William Alexander 'Lexie' Miller MBE, who died peacefully on Monday just a few days short of his 91st birthday, had rubbed shoulders with the greats of the game during a lifelong passion for the sport.

In his address, The Very Rev Raymond Stewart told how Lexie had been particularly keen to instil his love for the game into the younger generation.

"He passionately believed that the future of North West Cricket lay in its youth," he said.

"The Derry Midweek Cricket League was his brainchild. He was a visionary in that a short cricket match midweek enabled everyone to become involved.

"He strongly believed in equality and opportunity for all and loved the idea that cricket in Derry was non-sectarian.

"We must also recall his outstanding involvement in the life of this city and community, that was recognised at the highest level," Rev Stewart continued.

"Lexie and wife Lila were invited to receive the Maundy Money when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visited St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh in 2008, having been nominated for his lifelong connections with cricket and charity fundraising.

"It was an occasion that he and Lila and their family enjoyed and about which he often spoke."

Rev Stewart described how, in 2009, Lexie was awarded one of just 100 commemorative gold medals worldwide by the International Cricket Council to celebrate their centenary year. He was one of three recipients in the whole of Ireland.

He added: "In June 2015 Lexie was awarded an MBE to honour 50 years unbroken service to the Derry Midweek Cricket League.

"At the time Lexie said that cricket had given him many wonderful memories, including meeting two batsmen who were among the all-time greats, Allan Border from Australia and Sunil Gavaskar from India."

Rev Stewart also said how Lexie had been totally devoted to his family.

"Lexie and Elizabeth (Lila) were the proud parents of two children, Adrian and Vanessa.

"To those who knew them well Lexie and Lila were a team. They laughed and cried together.

"When Lila died in 2018, a light went out for Lexie. He visited her grave at Ballyoan Cemetery every week.

"Lexie was indeed a friend to all and an enemy to none."

Following the service, Lexie, devoted father of Adrian and Vanessa, loving father-in-law of Stuart, adored grandfather of Jonathan, Lucy and Sophie, dearest brother of Hugo, Connelly, Jean, Jack and the late Muriel, was buried in Ballyoan Cemetery.

