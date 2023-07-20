Funeral of Daire Maguire killed in Sligo rally crash takes place in Co Fermanagh

A funeral mass for Dáire Maguire is taking place in Co Fermanagh after he died in Sligo Stages Rally crash on Sunday. Pic by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye.

The funeral of a Northern Ireland man who died in a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally is taking place in Co Fermanagh.

Daire Maguire (46), from Lisnaskea, was the co-driver in a Ford Escort driven by Gene McDonald (35) from Co Cavan when it left the road and collided with a wall on Sunday.

Both men were killed in the single vehicle crash.

A funeral mass is being held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler.

Mr Maguire will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery following the service.

A death notice described Mr Maguire as the ‘beloved husband of Breda (nee Mullally) and devoted father to Meghan and Christopher, loving son of Eamonn and Bernie and dear brother of Catherine Reilly, Conor (Galway), Eamonn and son-in-law of Margaret (Mullally).”

