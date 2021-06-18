Funeral of Dundela legend Mervyn Bell hears friendship, family and faith were most important things in life

Family and friends of legendary Dundela manager Mervyn Bell gathered in east Belfast on Friday to grant him his dying wish — a farewell at his beloved Wilgar Park.

Mr Bell, who won over 30 trophies in 40 years with Dundela FC, had always wanted his club’s home ground to play some part in his funeral.

So it was on the pitch that a special service was held for him and by the stand which bears his name.

Dundela named their new stand after Mr Bell only last year, a gesture which the modest former manager described at the time as “a proud, humbling moment”.

Former and current Dundela players and administrators, and others from the local senior and junior football communities, attended the service at the ground, better known as ‘The Hen Run’.

The former manager of Dundela FC and legendary junior manager died on Saturday. Photo by Peter Morrison

Family members walk behind the coffin of Mervyn Bell at Wilgar Park in east Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

The Order of Service for Mervyn Bell the former Dundela manager who passed away on Saturday. Photo by Peter Morrison

Mervyn Bell

Among the mourners were Northern Ireland women’s manager Kenny Shiels, Dundela boss Colin Nixon, Linfield greats Glenn Ferguson and Lee Doherty as well as Glentoran legends Paul Leeman, Raymond Morrison and Gary Smyth.

The widowed father of two and grandfather died suddenly on June 12 aged 78, having been out walking.

His death shocked members of his family and friends who had described him as a very fit man for his age.

Rev Danny Rankin, minister of Strand Presbyterian Church, told the mourners: “When I heard the very sad news I along with everyone else was devastated. That evening I heard someone say, in connection with the Euros, football is the most important of all the least important things in this life.

“Mervyn knew this to be true. He was a legend in Dundela serving the club for 55 years. He won many trophies over the years however he knew there were three things more important than football.

“Mervyn knew that relationships with other people was one of those important things. He made friends easily and never seemed to lose any.”

Rev Rankin added: “Secondly his family was vitally important to Mervyn. He was delighted the day Irene married him, over the moon when his children David and Suzanne were born and then when Tracey and Kieran joined the family. His pride and joy were his grandchildren Ashley and Jordan then delight upon delight when Aimee and Matthew, his great-grandchildren, entered his life.

“Thirdly, the relationship we can have with God. David in Psalm 23 he tells us of the privileges of being a friend of God. He promises to provide, protect and guide us. Not only in this life but also as we continue into eternity.”

Tributes were also paid by Mr Bell’s granddaughters Ashley and Jordan and his friend as well as former Dundela player Sam Whiteside.

An emotional Whiteside said: “Mervyn Bell was an absolute gentleman who commanded the upmost respect from everyone in the game and today is testimony to that.

“He was totally committed and dedicated and he led by example. We rewarded him with total application on the pitch.”

Afterwards one of the most successful managers at any level in British football was laid to rest at a private ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery.

Mr Bell was born on Selby Street off the Grosvenor Road and began his love affair with football by watching Distillery with his father.

The young centre-half played for Distillery, Crusaders, Portadown and East Belfast before Albert Mitchell took him to Wilgar in 1966.

Bell played seven seasons before taking on the role of player/manager and made up for missing out on the one medal he did not win as a player with the Duns.

After winning 27 trophies in 33 years as manager, including nine title wins, Bell stood down at the Strandtown club in May 2006.

In his later years, after his wife Irene lost her battle with cancer in September 2013, he became the club’s unofficial historian, embracing social media to share and invite memories of the club he led for 1,745 games.