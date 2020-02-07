Funeral of Gary Love, who died after Vegas wedding, to take place in Portadown

Gary and Grace Love in Las Vegas following their dream wedding

The funeral of a Northern Ireland man who died two days after his wedding in Las Vegas will take place on Saturday.

Gary Love (33) had been living in Waringstown, Co Down, with his long-term partner, Grace, mother of their two young daughters, Molly-Rose and Pippa.

The couple had flown to Nevada for their wedding on Friday, January 17.

The body of Mr Love was found by his new wife in their hotel room on the Sunday afternoon.

Mr Love’s funeral service will take place at noon on Saturday at Seagoe Parish Church, Portadown, with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Until recently Mr Love ran a shop on Belfast’s Newtownards Road and he had moved to a house in Waringstown to give his family “a better life”.

Mr Love is also survived by a 13-year-old daughter, Bethany, from a previous relationship.

Speaking after his death, his father Malcolm told this newspaper: “His family were his main priority. He lived for them. We are all stunned.

“They saw the Conor McGregor UFC fight on Saturday night with two friends who had also gone to Vegas.

“On Sunday they went out for something to eat and came back to their room, but after a while Grace said she couldn’t wake Gary.”

Mr Love’s mother Rosemary Bacon, who lives in Portadown, flew out to Nevada with her daughter Sarah and son Kenneth to be with Mrs Love and to bring his body home.