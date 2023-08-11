Funeral of girl (8) killed in Carrickfergus accident to take place on Sunday

Flowers and tributes at the scene in the High Street area of Carrickfergus in Co Antrim after an eight-year-old girl died and another child was taken to hospital after a serious road collision. Credit: PA

The funeral of a young girl who died after a crash in Co Antrim will take place on Sunday.

Scarlett Rossborough, who was eight years old, passed away at the scene of the accident in Carrickfergus on Wednesday.

She was from the Bardic Drive area of Larne.

Her family described her as a “dearly loved daughter” and “beautiful sister”.

A funeral service will take place at her home on Sunday at 2pm, followed by burial after Larne Cemetery.

Linn Primary School in Larne, where Scarlett was a pupil, paid tribute to an “energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun”. It said the school community was “truly heartbroken” at the news.

The accident happened at High Street in Carrickfergus at about 11.40am on Wednesday.

A boy, understood to be five years old, was also taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after the collision.

District Commander for Mid and East Antrim Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “My colleagues and I are profoundly saddened by what occurred in Carrickfergus (on Wednesday) morning.

“It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened, and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families,” she added.

Mid and East Antrim District Council have set up a dedicated space in Carrickfergus for tributes to Scarlett.