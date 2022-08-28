Funeral of hit-and-run victim Stefan Morrow (23) confirmed

A 23-year-old Coleraine man who died five days after a hit-and-run will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Stefan Adam Morrow passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle in the Moyarget Road area of Ballycastle last Sunday, August 21.

A funeral notice states that Mr Morrow died peacefully in hospital following an accident.

The service will take place in Murdock’s Funeral home in Coleraine at 2pm on Wednesday before the deceased is buried in Portstewart New Cemetery.

The family – including the Mr Morrow’s dad Ronnie, brother Alan, daughter Rebecca and partner Lesley-Anne – has asked for donations to be made to Northern Trust for use in Causeway Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Friends of the car enthusiast are planning to hold their own tribute before the service.

“We are organising a meet at the field behind right price for anyone with a dirt bike, quad or anything that Stefan Morrow would have liked,” a pal posted on social media.

“We plan on following down through estate.

“Then make way to graveyard in cars.

“Please let us know if anyone can join.

“Give the wee man a send-off to remember.

"Two noisy bikes planed already - keep er lit and loud”

The father of one had been walking along the road with a woman when he was hit by a van which failed to stop – she sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Alan Morrow has asked mourners to wear casual clothes, at the request of his heartbroken dad.

“Just to let everyone know on the day we lay Stefan to rest my father has asked for anyone that is coming to dress casual and wear bright colours as Stefan wasn’t one for suit and tie,” he wrote on Facebook.

The grieving sibling has set up a memorial page urging friends to share pictures and videos of his late brother.

Lesley-Anne posted a photo of the doting dad with “his wee Princess”.

Dozens of people have posted pictures of cars and bikes that Stefan helped fix.

“Had Stefan working on these two cars more often than not,” one post read.

“Big man always knew what he was at and was always a good laugh.

“Wouldn’t have had these cars sitting the way I did without the big man.”

The PSNI previously confirmed two males in their 30s have been arrested.

One has been released unconditionally and one has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“At this time I would like to make a renewed appeal for information and ask any witnesses to come forward to police,” Detective Sergeant Colhoun added.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was on the Moyarget Road between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday, 21st August and who may have dash-cam or any mobile footage of the collision which could help our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22.