Funeral of Ireland cricket legend Roy Torrens hears he 'left a treasure trove of memories'

Daughter pays tribute to family man after death from Covid-19.

The order of service at the funeral of cricketing legend Roy Torrens.

The daughter of Irish cricket legend Robert (Roy) Torrens told mourners at his funeral that he “left a treasure trove of memories.”

Mr Torrens (72) won 30 caps playing for the Irish cricket team and was awarded an OBE for his services to the sport in 2009. He passed away on Saturday.

Mr Torrens’ daughter Judith paid tribute to her father at his funeral service in Portrush Presbyterian Church. She said that while Mr Torrens was a family man first and foremost, his other passion for which he was best known was cricket.

She said: “Dad’s love for cricket was immense. His love for the game gave him opportunities to travel the world, but it was the people he met that mattered most to him.

“Dad lived life to the full, it was a life not wasted.

“As a family we would like to thank God for allowing us to experience such a wonderful man in our lives who leaves us with a treasure trove of memories.”