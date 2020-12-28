Funeral of Kirsty Moffett, Northern Ireland physio killed in New Zealand crash, takes place in Waringstown

The funeral cortege of 28 year old Kirsty Moffet, who was killed in a road traffic accident in New Zealand, arrives at Waringstown Presbyterian church in Co. Down today followed by her parents, Sam and Hazel, brother Nathan and sisters, Lauren and Natasha. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Kirsty Moffett died in a car crash in New Zealand on Sunday

The coffin of 28 year old Kirsty Moffet, who was killed in a road traffic accident in New Zealand, arrives at Waringstown Presbyterian church in Co Down today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

The funeral has taken place this afternoon of a young woman from Northern Ireland who died from a car crash in New Zealand.

Kirsty Moffett (28) from Waringstown in Co Down had moved to New Zealand two years ago, and had been working as a physiotherapist at Dunedin Hospital in the South Island.

She died on December 13 after being injured in a two-vehicle crash in the small town of Roxburg.

A private funeral took place on Monday afternoon in Waringstown Presbyterian Church, followed by committal in the adjoining burial ground.

A service of worship giving thanks for her life will also be streamed online on Monday at 6.30pm which can be found at www.ronnierussellfunerals.com.

The family notice described her as the cherished daughter of Sam and Hazel, beloved sister of Lauren, Natasha and Nathan.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this month, Ms Moffett’s uncle, Rev Adrian Moffett, said the unexpected loss had left the family numb with pain.

“Our family will remember Kirsty as a girl who was selfless, always thinking of others and who had a heart for everyone. She was smart, funny and always adventurous," he said at the time.

A former pupil of Banbridge High School, she had just celebrated her 28th birthday before the crash.

Shortly after her death, her shocked colleagues at Dunedin Hospital hosted a memorial service.

Known as a gifted runner, Ms Moffett was previously a Northern Ireland under-21 champion in the 200 metres and in October this year became the first woman to win a gruelling cross-country race in Dunedin.

Her uncle added: "She was the first woman to win the Three Peaks, a 26-kilometre run in New Zealand. One of her parents' favourite photographs is of her after she completed this race, looking as if she was just about to start it."

A physiotherapy graduate from Ulster University, she had previously worked for Dromore Rugby Club before moving to Lincoln in England.

Rev Moffett said his niece described herself as someone who loved God, sport, music and life and was dedicated to helping others.

Involved in her home church of Waringstown Presbyterian, she also became active with Dunedin Community Church where she acted as a youth leader and was part of the music team.