Funeral of Larne teen Gracie Gordon takes place on Monday

The funeral of the Larne teenager who died last Tuesday after falling into the Inver River while out walking with friends will be held on Monday.

Requiem mass for Gracie Leigh Gordon (14) will be held at noon on December 2 in St MacNissis Church and afterwards in Larne Cemetery.

Friends and work colleagues of Gracie's mother, Danielle, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the funeral and in just two days have raised almost £7,000 thanks to almost 400 donations from across the community.

A huge rescue mission was launched shortly after 9pm on Tuesday evening involving police, coastguard crews and the ambulance service. The police helicopter also provided air support.

It's understood Gracie was pulled from the water and taken to Antrim Area Hospital where she tragically passed away.

Police quickly ruled out foul play following a post-mortem after what has been described as an "unimaginable tragedy" for the community.

Friends have gathered together at Larne YMCA Youth Club, where Gracie was a regular attender, and have also been leaving flowers by the waterside where she lost her life.

Gracie, a pupil at St Killian's College, was the much-loved daughter of Alex and Danielle, sister of Charlie Louise and also a dearest grand-daughter, her funeral notice said.

Donations towards her funeral are still being taken. Visit the gofundme.com website and search Support For Gracies Family.