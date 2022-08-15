Funeral of Magherafelt scrambler crash victim Ryan Speirs to take place on Wednesday

The funeral of a young man who died after a crash involving a scrambler near Magherafelt will take place on Wednesday.

Ryan Speirs (24) was taken to hospital following the crash on Saturday but died as a result of his injuries.

A family notice said his funeral will take place on Wednesday from his home at Maghadone Road for 11am Requiem Mass in Church of St Joseph and St Malachy, Drumullan, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SDLP councillor Christine McFlynn said the death has left a sense of sadness in the whole community.

“There is a deep sense of shock and sadness in Magherafelt today following a fatal collision involving a scrambler on Saturday afternoon,” she said.

"A young man in his 20s has been taken from his family and his community far too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who knew him at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the accident on Saturday or who has dash cam footage to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

At around 4pm on August 13 it was reported that a scrambler was involved in the crash on Castledawson Road.

The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.