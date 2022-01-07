Funeral of man stabbed in Downpatrick to be a ‘celebration of all the good things he stood for’

Funeral details of a tattoo artist who was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Downpatrick earlier this week have been released on social media.

The details were shared by Sailors and Scoundrels Tattoo Parlour in Newtownards, where Aidan Mann had been working at the time of his death.

Also known as Zen Black, Mr Mann was stabbed with two knives in Church Street in the town on Monday morning, before four men wrestled the attacker to the ground and disarmed him.

Paramedics worked in vain to save the 28-year-old as the attacker was restrained on the ground a matter of feet away.

Barry Donnelly, who lived on Church Street, appeared in Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with his murder.

Mr Mann, who was originally from Bangor but moved to Downpatrick last year, is to be laid to rest on Monday January 10 with a service at S.Clarke & Sons funeral directors in Bangor at 10.30am.

On a Facebook post by Sailors and Scoundrels Tattoo Parlour on Friday, they said that the service will be for immediate family only but there would be a live stream available to those coming to pay their respects outside.

The post read: “He is due to be buried at Clandeboye cemetery with his granny.

“His brother would like all the men attending to wear black ties.

“We ask no one wears a red tie as he would like his brother to be the only one wearing a red one.

“Thank you again to everyone who’s shown their support in this hard time.”

They continued by stating: “This is an awful time for loved ones but we would like the service to be a credit to his life and celebration of all the good things he stood for.”

On Tuesday a special vigil was held in his memory where around 60 vehicles gathered at the Seacat car meet-up event in Belfast’s Corporation Street underpass – an event Mr Mann is said to have attended each Tuesday evening.

Those who were present in his memory joined together to pay tribute to someone they described as a “very well natured” and “down to earth” person.

An online fundraiser was launched earlier this week to help cover funeral costs with over £6,700 raised in just a matter of days.

Those who set up the fundraising page described Aidan as “one of the most interesting, caring and passionate humans about” and an “accomplished artist in many forms but most notably tattooing” adding that the tattoo community of Northern Ireland has “lost a legend”.

Those who donated to the online fundraising page described him as “an amazing person” and “a beautiful soul”.

Mr Mann had worked in a number of tattoo parlours since leaving school and was one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after artists at the time of his death, with clients travelling from across Ireland to avail of his work.

He specialised in Irezumi, the art of Japanese hand tattooing, his business Facebook page under the name Zen Black, displays dozens of intricate works of tattoo art carried out by Mr Mann.

The stabbing of Aidan Mann on Monday brings to seven the number of people here who have lost their lives to knife crime this year since the end of 2020.