Funeral of murdered Co Armagh dad Nathan Gibson to take place this week

The funeral of murdered Co Armagh dad Nathan Gibson will take place this Thursday.

His remains were released to his sister's Craigavon home today (Tuesday).

The funeral cortège will be leaving the Westacres property at 10.45am and walk to St Anthony's Church in Legahory, Craigavon.

Those attending the funeral have been asked to wear a Liverpool FC shirt or something red in tribute to Nathan's love for the club and its manager Jurgen Klopp.

Nathan will be laid to rest next to his mother Gail Gibson, who died after her battle with cancer in 2015, at Lylo Church, Craigavon, following the service.

His fiancee Joanna Black said there will be a celebration of Nathan's “short but special life” after the funeral with a rainbow fire pit, fireworks, lanterns and the sharing of wonderful and happy memories.

“We must not suffer the empty pain that Nathan was so cruelly taken but defy evil through uniting and finding warmth and joy that someone so special touched so many hearts, leaving cherished memories that can never be taken,” she said.

“Nathan Gibson, the boy forever famous for his heart of gold. A broken family and a void left in the community.

“Bravery isn’t not being afraid, it’s being afraid and jumping anyway, share kindness and love, show strength and courage and inspire those around you.”

Nathan's body was discovered on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon by police on Thursday, January 16.

After Nathan's murder his blood-soaked attacker walked to his victim's Legahory home a short distance away where he confronted Joanna.

In a desperate bid to escape, Joanna fought the killer off and jumped out of a top floor window, breaking her right ankle in the process. Her cast now displays the message "Love conquers evil" in a defiant message to the man that murdered her beloved fiancé.

Forty-year-old Paul John Joseph Whitla, of no fixed address, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court last week accused of his killing and remains in custody.

Nathan is survived by Joanna and his six-year-old son John.