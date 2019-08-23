Funeral of murdered Malcolm McKeown to take place in Lurgan on Saturday

The funeral of Malcolm McKeown, who was found shot dead in his car at the rear of a filling station, will take place on Saturday.

A service will take place in Emmanuel Church in Lurgan at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Kernan Cemetery at 3pm.

The father-of-three and grandfather-of-three was murdered on Monday on Main Street in the Co Down village of Waringstown.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering Malcolm McKeown were released unconditionally on Thursday.

The men, aged 30 and 28, were arrested on Wednesday.

Mr McKeown was found shot dead in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the Co Down village of Waringstown on Monday, August 19.

The PSNI has released CCTV footage of Mr McKeown's final moments.

Mr McKeown had a lengthy criminal past who lived in the Waringstown area and police are "keeping an open mind" on the motive for his murder.

His family said he will be lovingly remembered by his children Kirsty, Wayne and Malcolm and by his grandchildren Casey, Riley and Lexi-Rose.

They have asked for donations to be made to Connect Church and Emmanuel Church in his memory.