Funeral of Newry man arrested in MI5 terror swoop

Final journey: The hearse carrying the coffin of Colin Winters arrives at the Church of the Assumption in Drumalane, Newry

The funeral has taken place of a Newry man who pleaded guilty to terror offences after his house was bugged by MI5.

Colin 'Colly' Winters (48) died suddenly last Thursday. It is understood his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A small private funeral took place on Monday afternoon in the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, and broadcast online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Five years ago, a bugging operation carried out by MI5 revealed he had allowed his home in Ardcarn Park to be used for Continuity IRA terror planning meetings.

He was one of seven men who admitted terrorism offences.

The operation was described at the time as "one of the most significant terrorism cases in recent times" by the PSNI.

The seven men admitted to providing weapons and explosives training, conspiring to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

All offences took place between August 11, 2014 and November 11, 2014.

A family notice described Winters as the son of Colin and Mary and brother to Paula, Shirley and Brenda. Some of his possessions brought to Monday's service by his family in a tribute included a Celtic football jersey, a mug with a picture of his dog, his mobile phone and a family photograph.

Colin ‘Colly’ Winters, who died suddenly

Addressing relatives at the funeral, a priest said: "Sudden death... can very often be a similar experience to the power failure. Without the slightest warning, no chance to prepare ourselves, we are plunged into impenetrable darkness."

He added: "I cannot claim to have known Colin, it would be wrong to pretend otherwise. The one person who did know him intimately was the God who made him. God saw what it was that filled Colin's heart, the love and good intentions as also the wounds, weaknesses and shortcomings of which every human being has."

Winters was described alongside other suspects in the court case as "leading key figures of a proscribed organisation".

Among the other seven men who pleaded guilty to terror offences at the time was veteran republican Patrick Joseph 'Mooch' Blair (64) of Lissara Heights in Warrenpoint, Co Down. In 2002, DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson spoke under parliamentary privilege to name Blair as "a man who is a member of the Provisional IRA and who helped to construct the Omagh bomb".

Blair was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1975 for attempted murder before his release in 1982. He always denied any involvement in the 1998 Omagh bomb attack.

Liam Hannaway (50), a Continuity IRA associate of Winters, attracted headlines this year when he sought permission to take his partner across the border on holiday while he was on bail awaiting sentencing.

The request was denied as he was considered a flight risk.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation, providing weapons and explosives training, conspiring to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.