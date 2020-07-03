Funeral of NI chef Loughlin Maginn who died in car accident to take place this weekend

The funeral of a Warrenpoint chef who died in a car accident this week will take place on Sunday.

Loughlin Maginn (39), known as Loughie, died in Rathfriland on Wednesday afternoon when he became trapped under his car when it started to roll in a car park.

His death follows another tragedy for the family after his father, who had the same name, was murdered aged 28 in a notorious loyalist shooting in Rathfriland in 1989.

Read more Tributes to popular Co Down chef Loughlin Maginn after death in accident

A funeral notice said Mr Maginn the treasured partner of Keighra, devoted father to Megan, much-loved son of Maureen and the late Loughlin, step-son of Jim Murnin.

His remains will leave his home in Warrenpoint on Sunday at 11.30pm for a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan, with house and funeral strictly private.

Loughlin Maginn Sr

Mourners will also have an opportunity to pay their respects on Friday with his remains passing through Hilltown at 5.45pm.

A message on the Clonduff GAC page, where he had been a former player, said a guard of honour will be formed on the Rostrevor Road at the entrance to Ardmore Park.

Those paying their respects have been asked to maintain social distancing.

This week, many of his former colleagues paid tribute to a “friend and talented chef”.

One message from the Rostrevor Inn said: "He not only earned respect for his talent and dedication, but became a good friend to staff and customers alike.

"He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his daughter, mother and siblings."