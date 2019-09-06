Funeral of Nora Quoirin to take place in Belfast next week

The funeral will take place in the church Nora was baptised in.

The funeral of Nora Quoirin will take place in Belfast next week, her family has announced.

The 15-year-old went missing on August 3 while on holiday with her family at the Dusun resort in Malaysia.

Her body was discovered near a waterfall less than two miles from the resort ten days later.

Malaysian police believe the teenager, whose mother Meabh is from Belfast, died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday September 10 at 1pm in St Brigid's Church, Derryvolgie Avenue.

It is the same Church in which Nora was baptised.

The principal celebrant for the funeral ceremony will be Fr Edward O’Donnell, who is Parish Priest of St Brigid’s Parish, and he will be joined by Fr Pat Agnew who is Nora's Grand Uncle.

Nora, who had severe learning difficulties, had been living with her family in London.