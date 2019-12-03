Funeral of Robert Walkingshaw to take place next week

The funeral of Robert Walkingshaw will take place in Belfast next Tuesday.

Mr Walkingshaw was found dead at a house in the Grand Parade area of east Belfast on Saturday morning.

His funeral service will take place on December 10 at Grace Baptist Church on Belfast's Kinross Road followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium.

"Robert will be deeply missed by the entire family circle," a family death notice read.

He was a former pupil of Dundonald High School and had worked at Dundonald International Ice Bowl and Nicholl Fuel Oils.

Known to friends as Rab, he was 37-years-old.

Following Mr Walkingshaw's death a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. He was later released pending further investigation.

It's understood a post-mortem examination was carried out to determine the cause of Mr Walkingshaw's death.