Funeral of Stakeknife's wife to be held in Belfast on Saturday

Freddie Scappaticci has denied being the agent known as Stakeknife

The funeral of the wife of alleged spy Freddie Scappaticci is to be held on Saturday in Belfast.

Sheila Scappaticci, nee Cunningham, who was in her 70s, passed away on Wednesday night after an illness.

She was from the Markets area of the city, where residents described her as a "devout Catholic" who was "very religious".

Her funeral notice read: "Died 30th October 2019, peacefully at hospital surrounded by her loving family.

"Wife of Freddie, loving mother of Liz, Teresa, Eamon, Paul, Danny and Maria. A much loved Granny.

"Deeply regretted by her loving family."

Mrs Scappaticci's funeral will be held at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast at 9.30am on Saturday, followed by burial in City Cemetery.

Freddie Scappaticci, the son of an Italian immigrant, is alleged to be the most high-ranking British spy in the IRA, given the codename Stakeknife.

He has consistently denied being an informer since he was named by the media in 2003.

It is alleged he was the head of the IRA's internal security unit, known as "the nutting squad", which was responsible for interrogating and killing suspected informers.

A wide-ranging investigation into the activities of Stakeknife, named Operation Kenova, is ongoing.