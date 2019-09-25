Funeral of student Eimear Quinn to take place this week

The funeral of Ulster University student Eimear Quinn will take place on Friday, following her sudden death in the Holyland area of Belfast earlier this week.

Ms Quinn's body was discovered in the Cromwell Road area in the south of the city on Monday. It is understood she was from Londonderry and attended Ulster University.

Her funeral will take place on Friday with Requiem Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry at 10am, followed by interment in City Cemetery.

A funeral notice read: "QUINN Eímear. RIP 23rd September 2019. Suddenly, Beloved daughter of John and Ursula Quinn, loving sister of Conor, Karen, Ciara, and the late baby Stephen a much loved granddaughter of Sarah and the late John Quinn (Inishowen Gardens) and the late Sarah and William Deeney (Ardglen Park)."

The young woman, whose death is not being treated as suspicious, is the second student to die suddenly in recent days.

The body of Niall Laverty, who was 19 years old, was discovered at a house on Palestine Street last week.

The teenager, who was a talented Gaelic footballer and hailed from just outside Downpatrick, had been due to start a degree course in sports studies at Ulster University's Jordanstown campus.

His funeral took place at the weekend.