Funeral of Tierna Campbell (20) who was found dead in Ballynahinch flat held on Wednesday

Pacemaker Press 08/12/21 Flowers at the Scene as the Funeral of Tierna Campbell takes place at St Patrick's Church in Ballynahinch on Wednesday. Pic Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 08/12/21 Family and Friends at the Funeral of Tierna Campbell at St Patrick's Church in Ballynahinch on Wednesday. Pic Pacemaker

The funeral of 20-year-old Tierna Campbell, who was found dead in Co Down last week was held on Wednesday morning in Ballynahinch.

The former St Patrick’s Grammar School, Downpatrick pupil was found collapsed in a block of flats on Dromore Street in the town at 8.30pm on Thursday December 2.

She died later in hospital.

Her funeral mass was held at St Patrick’s Church in Ballynahinch, and she was buried at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast.

Ms Campbell’s family asked that instead of leaving flowers at the ceremony, people give donations to Kidney Research NI and Belfast City Hospital.

Ms Campbell’s mother Arlene posted on Facebook: “My beautiful baby girl. What I would give to have you back, my beautiful angel.”

“I have so much I want to say but I’ll keep it short,” Ms Campbell’s brother Gerard also posted.

“My baby sister Tierna has passed away as many of you know. She was the most caring and loving person in the world.

“It breaks my heart knowing that me, my boys and everyone else won’t get to hear her giggle or see her smile again.”

A post mortem examination was due to be carried out on Ms Campbell to determine the cause of death, but the findings have not been revealed to the public.

Detectives initially arrested three men — two aged 26 and one aged 30 — on suspicion of manslaughter.

They later said the men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

DUP councillor William Walker has said he was “very shocked that has happened”, particularly so close to Christmas.

“This is something I never thought would happen in the Ballynahinch area,” he said.

“I have to say, at such a young age, it is a total tragedy — a young 20-year-old woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“I honestly believe if manslaughter or murder charges are brought against anyone in relation to this, they need to feel the full force of the law.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson Cathy Mason said any information should be given to the PSNI to assist in their enquiries.

“The sad news coming from Ballynahinch this morning that a young woman has been found dead is tragic,” said the Sinn Fein councillor. “With the investigation still ongoing, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.”.

She added: “I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the young woman at this horrible time.

“If you have any information that can assist the PSNI in their enquiry, contact them directly.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask if anyone was in the wider Dromore Street area last night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21.”

A family notice said Ms Campbell was the “beloved daughter of James and Arleen and loving sister of Gerard, Caoimhe and Sé.”