Funeral of tragic Christian Grey to be held on Friday

The funeral of Christian Grey, who tragically took his own life on Monday, is to be held in Ballymena on Friday.

Mr Grey, who was 29, passed away just hours after posting about his mental health struggle on Facebook, which has been shared more than 500 times.

The former Ballymena Academy and Cambridge House pupil, who changed his name via deed poll from Gary Crawford in 2012, said he had been receiving treatment for bipolar disorder for the last seven months.

Christian Grey's mother, Joanne Murphy, told the Belfast Telegraph she believes her son would still be alive if his younger brother Ryan had not died from an accidental drug overdose in 2015.

"A year after Ryan died he took a nervous breakdown and that's when the mental health problems all started," she said.

"He went into hospital and was on medication. He couldn't cope. I believe that if that didn't happen to Ryan then Gary would be here today."

A funeral notice for Mr Grey described him as the "beloved son of Joanne and David and loving brother of Karen, Allison, Angela, Jordan and the late Ryan".

"Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle," the notice added.

"Peace is yours, memories ours."

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Christian Grey will be held at Alan Francey's Funeral Church in Ballymena on Friday at 11am, followed by interment in Ballee New Cemetery.