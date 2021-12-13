Funeral of tragic road crash victim Aaron (12) to be held tomorrow

The funeral of a 12-year-old boy who died following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim will be held tomorrow.

Aaron Webb, from Stoneyford in the Greater Lisburn area, passed away in hospital after he was knocked down by a van on the Lisburn Road, outside Glenavy, on Friday.

A funeral notice said he had died “tragically as the result of a road accident”.

It added that he was the “beloved son of Brian and Laura, and much loved grandson of Liam and Deirdre Moore.”

According to the notice, Requiem Mass will take place at St Joseph’s Church, Glenavy at 11.00am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The notice added that, if desired, donations should be made to the air ambulance.

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said the news of Aaron Webb’s passing was “heartbreaking”.

“This is a horrific tragedy —words can’t convey the unimaginable pain and agony the family will be going through,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the entire family circle. My thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time of loss.”

Alderman Stephen Martin, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, said: “It was with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic and untimely death of young Aaron Webb following a road traffic collision outside Glenavy.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare and I can only imagine the pain that is shared by his family, friends and wider community.

“The whole community will be thinking of the Webb family now and in the coming days. Our prayers and deepest condolences are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Townland Boxing Club, at which the teenager was a former member, paid tributes on social media.

“Townland Boxing are heartbroken to hear of the tragic accident and passing of young Aaron Webb a former member of Townland Boxing Club,” the club said.

“Aaron was a lovely well mannered happy child who got along with everyone.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his mother and father Laura and Brian and his entire family circle. God has truly gained a special angel rest in peace Aaron.”

The PSNI have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them on 101.