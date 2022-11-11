Funeral of Trillick GAA player Conor McCaughey hears aspiring doctor was a ‘source of love and joy’

A priest at the funeral of a young Co Tyrone GAA player has said he brought love and joy to all who knew him.

Conor McCaughey (19) passed suddenly on Tuesday. He had been a member of the Trillick St Macartan’s GAC.

His funeral was held today in St Macartan’s Church in his hometown of Trillick.

Canon John McKenna said that Conor’s death had “shocked not only his parents, Dermot and Bernie” and the “family circle”, but also “the whole community”.

He referenced Conor’s strong faith and involvement with church life.

“Conor was a good living person, a virtuous person, and now his soul is in the hands of God,” he said.

“Conor came into the world 19 years ago and has been a source of love and joy to all who knew him.”

“Conor’s actions served to include people from Derry to Dubai. He genuinely cared about people. It is no wonder that he chose to become a doctor.”

Conor had been a former top GCSE student at Omagh CBS and had been studying at university at the time of his death.

He had a “strong career ahead of him”, Canon McKenna added.

Conor had also enjoyed working in his local shop.

His former GAA club previously paid tribute on social media.

“Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey,” the club said in the statement.

“Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family — Dermot, Bernie, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan — his wider family and his wide circle of friends.”

The club also said that Conor had been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes.

“Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan. As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor’s friends at this heart-breaking time.”

Trillick St Macartan’s GAC has cancelled all activities until further notice as a mark of respect.

The club added: “D'imigh tú i mbláth na hóige, ar Sholas na bhFlaitheas go raibh d'anam. You departed in the bloom of youth. May your soul be granted the Light of Heaven.”