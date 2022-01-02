Funeral of Tyrone crash victim Nathan Corrigan to take place on Sunday

(Left to right) 20-year old Nathan Corrigan, 21-year-old Peter Alexander Finnegan and 20-year-old Petey McNamee, who died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy on Monday. PSNI/PA Wire

Mourners have gathered in Co Tyrone on Sunday as the funeral service of Nathan Corrigan, one of three men in their 20s killed in a Co Tyrone crash last week, is taking place.

Mr Corrigan is being laid to rest in a ceremony at St. Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey.

Mr Corrigan died alongside Peter Finnegan from Clogher and Peter (Petey) McNamee, from Garvaghey, following an horrific crash in Garvaghey, near Ballygawley, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Their friend Michael Moore, who was also in the car, is seriously ill in hospital.

A funeral notice said Mr Corrigan he was the “beloved son” of Damian and Kate and “loving brother” of Callum.

It added that he was the “cherished grandson” of Charlie and Nell Roberts and Seamus and Bernie Corrigan.

"Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, brother, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and large family circle,” it continued.

Tributes have been widely paid to all three of the friends who died in the crash, with the funerals of Mr Finnegan and Mr McNamee having taken place on New Year’s Day.

Mourners were told how their deaths have “shocked and stunned” the whole country.

“The communities of Garvaghey, Beragh and Clogher have had a dark cloud over all of these communities in the past week. But the greatest shock is for their families, friends and colleagues,” said Clogher parish priest Noel McGahan.