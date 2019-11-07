Funeral of veteran IRA man Dickie Glenholmes takes place in west Belfast

The funeral of veteran IRA man Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes has taken place in west Belfast.

Mr Glenholmes, who served 10 years for a failed prison break involving a stolen helicopter, died after a long illness.

The IRA operations officer, from Ballymacarrett, was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

The funeral, which was attended by former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, took pace at St Agnes Church in Andersonstown on Thursday morning.

Speaking after his death, Mr Adams said he had known Mr Glenholmes for 50 years.

"He was my friend. He was also a truly remarkable and exceptional human being," he said.

"He was a freedom fighter and a political prisoner - in British prisons in Ireland and in England.

Gerry Adams

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 7 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Glenholmes was an IRA operations officer and was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 7 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Glenholmes was an IRA operations officer and was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 7 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Glenholmes was an IRA operations officer and was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 7 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Glenholmes was an IRA operations officer and was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 7 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Glenholmes was an IRA operations officer and was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 7 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Glenholmes was an IRA operations officer and was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Wednesday 6 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Picture by Freddie Parkinson ©

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Wednesday 6 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Picture by Freddie Parkinson ©

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Wednesday 6 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Picture by Freddie Parkinson ©

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Wednesday 6 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Picture by Freddie Parkinson ©

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Wednesday 6 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Picture by Freddie Parkinson ©

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Thursday 7 November 2019 Richard 'Dickie' Glenholmes from Ballymacarrett in Belfast died after a long illness. He was in his 80s. Glenholmes was an IRA operations officer and was jailed in the 1980s for attempting to free Provo leader Brian Keenan from Brixton Prison.

"In the hard years when the British imprisoned him without trial and he was locked away for years in England, he kept the faith."

Mr Adams said that he later embraced the peace process.