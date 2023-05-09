Funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black takes place in Belfast

The funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black will take place in Belfast this morning.

The 13-year-old, who played for Crusaders Strikers FC’s underage team, died after going missing last week.

A service will be held at Seaview Presbyterian Church at 10.15am before the teenager is laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery.

It comes after a minute’s silence was observed before the Irish Cup Final between Crusaders FC and Ballymena United on Sunday.

Relatives attended the match at Windsor Park where Kaylee’s photograph was shown on the big screen.

There was a minute of silence and a round of applause for young Crusaders player Kaylee Black — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Players and fans also staged a minute’s applause when the game was paused in the 13th minute.

Crusaders Strikers has said the club was “deeply saddened” by Kaylee’s passing.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview,” they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Members of the senior women’s team dedicated their win over Derry City last week to Kaylee with players wearing black armbands and t-shirts with her photograph.