Funeral service of Newtownards plane crash victim Caroline Mawhinney to take place on Sunday

The funeral service of Newtownards plane crash victim Caroline Mawhinney is to take place on Sunday at 1.30pm, a funeral notice for the woman has confirmed.

Ms Mawhinney died alongside Philip Murdock when a light aircraft came down near Newtownards Airport shortly after 8.20pm last Tuesday evening.

Relatives described her as a “loving, kind and caring mother”.

Ms Mawhinney (44), who lived outside Newtownards, worked for 20 years as a mechanical engineer for Caterpillar.

She had recently changed career direction after graduating with a PGCE and was to start a new job as a technology teacher at New-Bridge Integrated College in Banbridge.

Its principal Anne Anderson said the school community was “greatly saddened” to learn of her death.

The service for Ms Mawhinney will take place at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel at 1.30pm.

A funeral notice for the woman said she was the “dearly loved” wife for 19 years of Steven, “much loved” mum of Joshua and Emily, “loving and adored daughter” of John and the late Heather, the “best sister” of Kelly and “special aunt” of Bailey.