Funeral service of Phillip Rainey (21) to take place on Sunday after tragic death in M1 crash

The funeral service of 21-year-old Phillip Rainey is to take place on Sunday, it has been announced.

Mr Rainey tragically died following a car crash on the M1 while on the way to hospital to bring his fiancée and newborn baby home.

Mr Rainey’s white BMW 520 left the east-bound carriageway near the Stangmore junction at Dungannon at about 10.40am on Wednesday.

A funeral notice said friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home on Saturday between 2pm and 8pm, before the service takes place the next day.

The service will be held in Clogherney Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with internment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

On Thursday, his grandfather Allan Rainey, vice chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said the entire family has been left heartbroken by the news.

“Phillip was a lovely lad, so modest. He put 100% into everything he did and was so happy,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I wouldn’t be a big sportsman, but I know Phillip was, and all his teammates thought so highly of him. He gave his all in anything he put his mind to.

“He was on his way to the hospital to bring his fiancée and wee newborn baby home to begin a new chapter in their life. What could be more pleasant? They had everything looking up for them and for it to end so tragically out of nowhere... there are no words.

“Everyone who knew and loved Phillip are just heartbroken.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie also offered his sympathies on behalf of the party.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I offer my sincere condolences to the Rainey family following Phillip`s tragic death. They are very much in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn a terrible loss,” he said.

“Phillip was the grandson of Councillor Allan Rainey and my heart goes out to him, Phillip`s mum and dad, and his partner and new born child. For a young father to lose his life as he travelled to visit his partner and child in hospital is utterly heartbreaking.

“I only hope that the family will find some comfort in the support they receive from friends, neighbours and the entire community as they try to come to terms with their loss.”

The funeral notice added he was the “cherished partner” of Gemma, “doting daddy” of baby Archie William Mark, “treasured son” of Mark and Nicola, “loving brother” of Rebecca and Isaac and a “much loved” grandson.

“Lovingly remembered by all the family and the entire family circle,” it added.