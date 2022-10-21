Funeral service takes place for ‘decent fella’ Tony Browne who was murdered in west Belfast

Mourners at the funeral of Tony Browne

A funeral service for a west Belfast man who was murdered last week has taken place in Dunmurry on Friday evening at the Church of the Nativity.

Tony Browne (54) died in hospital last Friday after suffering stab wounds at his home in Woodside Park.

Earlier this week, Wiktoria Maksymowicz (33) — also with an address in Dunmurry — was charged with his murder.

She appeared remotely and spoke through an interpreter at Lisburn Magistrates Court to confirm she understood the charge against her on Monday.

Following news of Mr Browne’s death tributes flooded social media, with many describing the victim as a “decent fella”.

“He was a gentleman who would have helped anyone,” one tribute said.

One family member wrote: “Thinking of all my cousins on the death of their youngest brother Tony.”

Another said: “So sad, thinking of his family and daughters and son at this horrible time.”

The Colin Safer Neighbourhood Project Facebook group was flooded with tributes for the man who was well-known in the area.

The community group posted: “Our sincere condolences to the man’s family. Another family distraught as a result of knife crime. RIP.”

A funeral notice read that Tony was: “Beloved father of Ryan, Shannon and Bobbi-Leigh, a loving son of the late Charlie and Peggy, a much-loved brother of Eddie, Charlie, Betty, Peggy and Patricia, a loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces.”