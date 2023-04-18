Funeral service to be held for tragic Co Armagh rugby player Glen Montgomery

The teenager died after being knocked down by a car on Sunday.

Funeral details have been announced following the tragic death of a teenage rugby player from Co Armagh.

Glen Montgomery from Portadown died after being knocked down by a car on Sunday April 16 in the Moy Road area of the town while on his way home.

The accident happened at 4.20am on Sunday. Emergency services attended but Glen died at the scene of the accident.

A service of committal will be held for Mr Montgomery at Vinecash Presbyterian Churchyard on Thursday at 2.30pm.

Tributes have been widely paid to the teenager from the Richmount Road area of Portadown, with Portadown Rugby Club describing him as a “brilliant young player and friend.”

"Glen played rugby at Portadown from a very young age. Starting with minis then moving onto our age grade setup. Most recently playing with our U18s. Growing up and going to school in Portadown, he was a friend of many at the club,” it said.

City of Armagh Rugby Club also paid tribute to their former player, saying he was ‘destined to become a senior’.

"City of Armagh RFC are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Glen Montgomery in tragic circumstances. Our sincere condolences to his entire family,” they said.

“Glen played in our U18s this season and was a very popular young man and excellent rugby player. He scored a fantastic try in his last game in this year’s Nutty Krust tournament.

"There is no doubt he was destined to become a senior player. His U18 teammates are deeply saddened and shocked.

“Glen went to schools in Portadown, played most of his rugby at Portadown and anyone that came across him from both clubs (especially within the U18 age group) found him an amazing young man.

"He was very popular especially amongst his teenage peers.”

Glen was also a member of Bleary Young Farmers’ club.

It said: “Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.”

Richmount Rural Community Association also paid tribute to the teenager.

"It is with the deepest regret that we have learned of the tragic death of young Glen Montgomery of Richmount Road,” they said.

"We extend our condolences and sympathy to his parents Hugh and Alana and his brothers and sister and family circle.

"There are no words that can express what you must be going through. Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.”

UUP councillor Julie Flaherty said: “All I keep thinking of is his wee mummy and friends.

“I am from that area, and I know what it’s like as a teenager and finding a way home after a night out.

“It really shines a light on our need for more options for people. We know this is an issue. This young man was the life and soul of the party from what I’ve heard. It’s just devastating.”

Her party leader Doug Beattie tweeted that it was “sad news”.

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy said: “My thoughts go out to his family and friends.

“This young man was just walking home and now it’s a tragic accident. It’s just extremely sad for the entire community.”

SDLP councillor Eamon McNeill said: “It’s very sad. I just want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their work and everything they done to help this young man.

“The community is in shock at the death of this young lad, especially for all his friends. He is from a good family and it’s just awful this has happened.”

DUP councillor Kyle Moutray said: “This family has been left in despair, it’s devastating news for this rural community.

“Out at the Moy Road area it’s all very close-knit and the grief will be felt across the community.

“This is a teenager who has been cut down in the prime of his life.

“I really can’t imagine the pain his family is feeling today. I was incredibly sad to awaken and hear the news.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart also sent her condolences.

She posted: “Very sad news from Portadown today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man. “What a tragedy. A young life lost in his prime. Anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI.

“Our sincere thanks go to the emergency services who responded to this devastating scene.”