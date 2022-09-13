Funeral to be held for Co Down farmer Lee Gilliland after tragic roof incident

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Lee Gilliland, a Co Down farmer who died after falling through the roof of an outbuilding on Saturday.

The Air Ambulance was sent to the scene in Dromore, but the father-of-two passed away.

He is survived by his partner Shirley and children Zoe and Samuel, along with his parents William and Eileen and siblings Graeme, Colin and Lynne.

Lee’s funeral will go from his late home, 67 Greenogue Road, Dromore, Co Down, on Thursday at 11.30am for a service in First Dromore Presbyterian Church beginning at 1pm.

It will be followed by committal in Dromore New Cemetery.

A family notice said the 44-year-old was a dearly loved and devoted partner, cherished son and a dear brother.

He “will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle,” it said. Donations if desired are to be made to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service.

He was described by family and friends as the “nicest, kindest soul” who was “just the best” and a “hard-working individual”.