Funeral to be held on Friday for Lurgan man Patrick Boyle following Liverpool shooting

The funeral of a 26-year-old man from Lurgan who was murdered in Liverpool last week will take place on Friday.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Boyle was killed in Huyton in the English city on Thursday.

Shortly after 5.55pm, emergency services were called to the Newway area, following reports that a man had been shot twice in the chest in the street.

The man was later formally identified as 26-year-old Patrick Boyle, who had been living in Liverpool.

Mr Boyle was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A Home Office Post Mortem confirmed the cause of Mr Boyle’s death as gunshot injuries to the chest.

According to Merseyside Police, an investigation continues with house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries having been carried out in the local area where Mr Boyle died.

They have appealed for any drivers who were in the area around the time of the shooting and who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are supporting Mr Boyle’s family through what is clearly an extremely difficult time for them.

“They have lost a son, father, brother and partner at a very young age, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure all of those responsible for taking Mr Boyle from them are brought to justice.

“While we have spoken to potential witnesses, carried out an extensive forensic examination of the scene and are trawling through hours of CCTV from the local area, we believe drivers in the vicinity could hold vital clues about what happened.

“If you have a dashcam and were in the vicinity of Newway between 5.30-6.30pm on Thursday, 1 July I urge you to check your footage for anything significant, in particular a man on a bike who we believe is responsible for Mr Boyle’s murder and who was reported to have ridden the bike in the direction of Liverpool Road.”

A number of tributes were paid to the father-of-two online.

Rosie Kelly from Portadown wrote: “Thoughts and prayers with all the family heartbreaking so young R.I.P.”

While Linda MacDhomhnaill said: “Absolutely heartbreaking what happened to this young man, Condolences to all the family.”

It is thought the family have been assisted by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to bring Mr Boyle’s body home.

A funeral notice said donations in lieu of flowers should be directed to the Trust.

The notice for the man added that he was: “The dearly loved” boyfriend of Ashleigh and loving father of Amelia-Rose and Clay, a precious son of Elaine and grandson of Gemma and Brian Hughes, brother of Joseph, Shauneen, David and the late Megan and much loved uncle of Ryan.

“Due to the current restrictions the house will remain private for family and close friends.

“Requiem Mass for Patrick will be held on Friday July 9 at 10.30am in St Peter’s Church, Lurgan with burial afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

“St Padre Pio pray for him.

“Always loved and remembered by his sorrowing family, aunties, uncles and entire family circle.”