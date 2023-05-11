Funeral told Lurgan teen (15) who died suddenly had ‘heart of gold’

A 15-year-old boy who passed away suddenly in Co Armagh will be remembered for his “heart of gold and empathy beyond his years”.

A Requiem Mass took place for Caoimhín Mallon at St Paul’s Church in Lurgan on Thursday morning.

Mourners were told that the year 11 pupil, from Taghnevan in Lurgan, had his life cut short in a way that ‘cannot be understood’.

“We celebrate his wee life – a short short life – and we pray for him before his heartbroken family who have come to lay him to rest,” the clergyman said.

"We don’t understand the death of a child – it’s not right.”

The asthma sufferer died suddenly and unexpectedly at Craigavon Area Hospital on Sunday.

Condolences were extended to the late teen’s mum Donna and dad Jude on behalf of Archbishop Eamon Martin, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and GAA president Larry McCarthy.

The congregation was told that Donna had been keeping a box of memories for when her son turned 18 but would never be able to give it to the boy, who had “a tender smile and twinkle in his eye”.

Caoimhín’s sister Saoirse said an emotional farewell to “my bro, my wee man, my best friend.”

"What a boy you were,” she said.

"I adored you and took you under my wing to show you all the things of life.

"We’ve been through so much together and were always there for each other.”

The heartbroken sibling sobbed as she recalled shaving her brother’s eyebrows off, playing dress up and attending their first concert together.

"It’s been so hard to lose you,” she added. "But you are with my in my memories and in my broken heart.”

Loved ones placed sentimental items on the altar including Caoimhín’s beloved Liverpool top and scarf.

"It was very, very important to him and so were his trips to Annfield,” the priest said.

"He loved chocolate – not only did he eat it but he dreamt about it.”

An Armagh GAA jersey was also placed beside Caoimhín’s coffin.

His brother Dáire read scripture in Irish before paying tribute to “the best little brother anyone could ask for”.

"He always had a smile and laugh at all your jokes no matter how bad they were,” he said.

"He had a heart of gold and empathy beyond his years.”

Dáire told those in the pews, including teachers and the principal of St Ronan’s College, that Caoimhín attended his first Liverpool game with his parents just last year.

"He also had a passion for GAA and was a great defender for St Paul’s,” he added.

"We took great pride watching him on the pitch.

"He experienced such immense love from his family and friends.”

Both the priest and family thanked paramedics and hospital staff for their “tireless efforts” to save Caoimhín’s life before a moving rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone was performed.

The deceased’s coffin was carried from the church and taken to St. Colman’s Cemetery where he was laid to rest.