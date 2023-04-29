Funerals for victims of Tyrone crash to be held on Sunday and Monday

Children pay heartbreaking tributes to two of those killed as vigils held in Strabane and Aughnacloy

Christine (left) and Dan McKane (centre), and their aunt Julia McSorley (right) were killed in the accident near Aughnacloy

The first of the funerals for the victims of a horrific Co Tyrone crash will take place on Sunday.

Siblings Christine McKane and Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorley, were killed in the accident near Aughnacloy.

They died when their minibus was in collision with a lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road early on Thursday morning.

The family had been travelling back to Strabane from an aunt's funeral in England when the crash happened.

The funeral of Ms McSorley, a “much-loved” mother of five from Avery Park in Newtownstewart, will take place on Sunday.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Eugene's Church, Glenock, at 11.30am on Sunday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A joint funeral service for Christine and Dan McKane will take place on Monday.

Requiem Mass will be held at noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, with interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

A death notice for Christine McKane said she was a “much loved” mother of three and “doting” grandmother of two. She was from the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.

Her daughter Nicole Duffy poignantly posted on Facebook: “What I'd give to hear that laugh again.”

Gary Duffy described his mother as “my best friend”.

Dan McKane, from Castletown Court in the town and a lorry driver, was a “much loved” father of two.

Mr McKane’s daughter Ruth said on social media: “I would do anything just to be messing about with you again … my everything”.

On Friday two separate memorial services took place – one close to the scene at Aughnacloy and the other close to where Christine and Dan McKane lived in Strabane.

Vigil held for A5 crash victims and their families

The Strabane vigil took place at Our Lady's Grotto, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families.

Friends and relatives of those killed were in attendance as mourners filled the Grotto, while more gathered on the surrounding streets.

Father Declan Boland read out the names of those who died and lit candles in their memory.

"Your presence here this evening is deeply appreciated," the parish priest said.

"We're all at a loss of what to say, how to respond, but we respond in the deepest way possible - we gather together as a community of faith."

Fr Boland expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the community in Strabane.

"We're standing in silent solidarity this evening with the McKane family, that they may not be overwhelmed by their loss," he said.

He also asked for prayers for the four other members of the family injured in the crash.

Two have been discharged from hospital, while two others remain critical but are expected to pull through, Fr Boland said.

This week’s crash is the third triple fatality on Co Tyrone’s roads in the past 16 months.

The latest accident, on part of the A5 road, prompted calls from politicians and community figures for the road to be upgraded and made safer.