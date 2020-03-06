Funerals held for victims of horror Dundalk crash

The coffins of Mary and Kevin Faxton leave St Peter and St Paul’s in Bessbrook

The family of a Newry man killed in a collision in the Republic that also claimed the lives of two others must cherish their memories of their loved one, a funeral has heard.

Bryan Magill (25), who was known as 'Bru', was laid to rest following Requiem Mass at Newry Cathedral yesterday morning.

He was killed in a crash in Dundalk, Co Louth, that also claimed the lives of mother and son Mary and Kevin Faxton from Bessbrook last Saturday.

A Co Armagh man has since appeared in a Dundalk court charged in connection with the three deaths.

Last weekend two other people from here lost their lives in a separate road collision in the Republic, bringing the death toll to five within 24 hours.

Portadown woman Joan McAlister (68) died in a crash in Co Cavan along with Ian Kennedy (67), whose funeral service was held yesterday.

Mrs Faxton, who was in her 80s, and her son Kevin, who was in his 50s, were also buried yesterday following Requiem Mass in the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Bessbrook.

Fr Desmond Loughran told hundreds of mourners at Mr Magill's funeral service that all three road victims had had their lives taken "in seconds".

Fr Loughran said no one could have foreseen the tragic events that would bring them together in the cathedral.

"This event was never to be part of our life plans in any shape or form, but sadly so this event came out of the blue and all too quickly for someone oh so young," he said. The priest told Mr Magill's loved ones that he could not begin to imagine the "depth of pain and sorrow" they were feeling.

"It was in the blink of an eye that we were robbed of a young man who was a son and a brother, a mate and a friend," he said.

"Very sadly so, Mary and Kevin Faxton and Bryan Magill lost their lives to this horrific road crash.

"Three lives ended, over in seconds."

Fr Loughran continued: "All we can do now is keep the memories of Bryan that we have in our hearts and minds.

"All the bits and pieces of Bryan that made him so special to us go back to God with him." He also spoke of Mr Magill's devotion and passion for football, a game which he played.

The forklft driver's hearse was accompanied by mourners wearing football shirts.

"No more will we see him rejoice over Arsenal. No more will we meet him for a drink or a game of football," said the priest.

"Our role today, is to say goodbye and give him back to God in thanksgiving for all that he was to us and for us, a son, a brother, an uncle, a neighbour, a friend, a member of our team, a work colleague, a mate."

Fr Loughran added: "God will keep Bryan safe until it comes our time to be with him again, and we will be with Bryan again in heaven in God's own time."

Mr Magill is survived by his parents Joey and Yvonne; siblings Donna, Elizabeth, Joe, Caolin, Fiona and Shaun, and grandmother Belle.

Mrs Faxton is survived by her husband, Kevin's father Joseph, and their four other children: Malcolm, Carole, Yvonne and David.