Funerals of three Tyrone crash victims to take place this weekend

(Left to right) 20-year old Nathan Corrigan, 21-year-old Peter Alexander Finnegan and 20-year-old Petey McNamee, who died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy on Monday. PSNI/PA Wire

The funerals of the three young friends killed in a horror crash in Co Tyrone will take place this weekend.

Peter Finnegan (21), from Clogher, will be buried following Requiem Mass in his home town on Saturday.

A service will also take place for Petey McNamee (20) in Beragh on Saturday afternoon, while the third victim, Nathan Corrigan, will be buried on Sunday.

The accident took place at Garvaghey, near Ballygawley, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police today issued a fresh appeal for information about the accident.

A death notice for Mr Finnegan said his funeral would take place from his home to St Patrick’s Church, Clogher, on Saturday for 12.30pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

It said the family home was private to relatives and close friends only.

The notice said his death was “deeply regretted by his loving mother, father, brothers, sisters, grandfather, aunts, uncles and entire family circle.”

Through Clogher Eire Ogs GAA club, the Finnegan family this week thanked the local community for their prayers and thoughts following the “untimely and tragic death of their beloved son and brother”.

A death notice for Mr McNamee said Requiem Mass would take place at 2.30pm on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

It said his death was “deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, brother, sister, grandparent, uncles, aunts, cousins and large family circle.”

Mr Corrigan’s death notice said he was the “beloved son of Damian and Kate and loving brother of Callum” and the “cherished grandson of Charlie and Nell (RIP) Roberts and Seamus and Bernie Corrigan.”

Requiem Mass will take place in St Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey at 1pm on Sunday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In a fresh PSNI appeal for information today, Sergeant Maguire said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in a road traffic collision and tragically three men died at the scene.

"One man, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital.

“Our enquires are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

The stretch of road where the three died is considered one of the most treacherous in Northern Ireland.

The friends were on their way home from a night out, travelling along the A5 Omagh Road at Garvaghey at around 1.50am on Monday when the collision occurred.

All three men were from well-known families in the Co Tyrone area.

Mr Corrigan and Mr Finnegan were past pupils at St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley.

Mr McNamee was a past pupil of Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore.

Police said their car collided with a lorry in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghey at around 1.50am. It is part of the notorious A5 road, which has claimed more than 40 lives in the last 15 years.

The parish priest in Beragh, Monsignor Colum Curry, was one of the first people on the scene, and said it was the worst scene imaginable.

“I was called (Monday) morning to the scene of the accident. It was horrendous, you can imagine the devastation. The car was on the roof and there was debris everywhere,” he said earlier this week.

Mr Finnegan and Mr Corrigan both worked at OHM Engineering in Clogher.

The company said it was “heartbroken”, adding: "Peter and Nathan were not only co-workers but also team-mates in OHM; friends who worked together and established a formidable team.

"Two hard-working young men with very bright futures ahead that formed a huge part of the OHM family and they will both be sorely missed by all of us.

"From Peter’s unflappable nature to Nathan’s quick wit – it won’t be the same without you.

“Some truths in life are hard to accept, your memories will never be forgotten.”