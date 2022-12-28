Funerals of two Tyrone Boxing Day crashes victims to take place this week

Four people from county were killed in separate crashes on Monday afternoon

Mary Duffy (52) has been described as a 'lovely wee lady' in tributes online

Funerals for the victims of two separate Boxing Day crashes which claimed the lives of four people will begin to take place this week as tributes continue to pour in.

Patrick Rogers, from Cookstown, will be buried on Friday, December 30 after 12pm requiem mass at St Joseph and St Malachy’s Church, Drumullan.

The 26-year-old father-of-four and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52), from Dungannon, were killed following a crash at around 3.30pm on Monday on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown.

Mr Rogers’ wife Shannon and their four children were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident and received hospital treatment for their injuries.

Dungannon Thomas Clarke’s GAA club offered their sympathies to the families of Mr Rogers and Mrs Duffy.

“The officers, committee, players and members of Dungannon Thomas Clarke GFC deeply regret the death of Mary Duffy, wife of Jim and mother of Shannon. Also remembering her son-in-law Patrick Rogers RIP and wish to offer to the entire family circle our deepest sympathy,” they said.

Jennifer Acheson, who was in her 80s, from Sandholes near Cookstown, also passed away in the accident.

Wife of the late Walter Acheson, she had five children – Terry, James, Tracey, Wayne and Michael - and was also the sister of former UUP MP for Strangford Lord John Kilclooney.

Mrs Acheson’s funeral will take place on Saturday, December 31 after 11.30am service at Desertcreat Parish Church.

A local community centre has said Imelda Quinn's death had left the area 'stunned'

Separately, Imelda Quinn, from Galbally, Co Tyrone, died following an accident between junctions 14 and 15 at Tamnamore on the M1 at around 1.30pm on the same afternoon.

Galbally Community Centre said the death of the nurse and mother-of-two had left the rural community ‘stunned’.

“The McDonnell family have played a part in shaping our community as we know it. They have been generous, kind and giving in so many ways to help our community over many decades,” they said.

“Imelda was inspired by her own mother’s lifelong commitment to Galbally Community Centre and followed in her footsteps by taking a lead role in the development of provision for young people over many years.

“She followed her heart by training as a nurse and pursuing a vocation which reflected her desire to put others first and support people through the most difficult of times.

“Our community is not averse to tragedies and we have had to endure some of the most challenging times ever imaginable. This has built a resilience, closeness and sense of community that will be needed more than ever over the coming weeks and months.

“We finish by thanking Imelda – your life has been cruelly cut short, but your contribution was immense, and your legacy will live forever. Thank you for your selfless contribution and sacrifices for our community and for the all the special memories you helped create.”

Donaghmore GAA also paid tribute to Mrs Quinn, who had turned 40 the day before her death.

“The club and community of Donaghmore offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Imelda Quinn who tragically passed away yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McDonnell and Quinn families,” they said.

Funeral details for Mrs Duffy and Mrs Quinn are yet to be published.