Funerals ‘unable to walk down the street’ due to potholes, as NI roads compared to the moon

Almost 6,000 claims have been filed in recent years against Stormont's Department for infrastructure (DfI) over road defects.

Funeral processions have been unable to walk down the street because of the dire state of Northern Ireland’s roads, with one councillor comparing the number of potholes to the surface of the moon.

It was revealed last week, that almost 6,000 claims have been filed in recent years against Stormont's Department for Infrastructure (DfI) over road defects.

Figures also show that 2,405 claims were refused from 2020/21 to the end of the 2021/22 financial year, while £812,007 was paid out in claims over the same period.

DfI figures show that £336,686 was paid out in vehicle damage claims as a result of road defects in 2020/21. This increased to £475,320 in 2021/22.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the SDLP’s Declan McAlinden described the state of the roads as an “absolute disgrace”.

“Last year, [the DfI] paid out £245,097 on 340 claims,” he said. “It is absolutely ridiculous.

“Recently at home, there were two funerals and the main road was that bad we couldn’t carry the coffins down the main road. It is an absolute disgrace.”

Meanwhile, the DUP’s Ian Wilson described rural roads as a “moonscape” and urged the DfI to get its “act together”.

DUP councillor Mark Baxter called on the council to invite DfI’s Southern Division Manager to explain why the roads are in such a bad state.

“There are thousands of pounds being wasted by road service and I think we should invite them to come and explain to ratepayers why the roads are in such bad shape,” he said.

“I dare say it is a lot cheaper to fix the potholes than it is to fix alloy rims and springs on the front of people’s cars.

“It is a downright disgrace and everybody here, as an elected representative, has probably never had as many complaints.”

UUP councillor Glenn Barr said the amount of cars being damaged is “unreal” and claimed when the DfI does manages to fix a pothole, they “are using cheap stuff”, which cracks after two days.

Sinn Fein’s Liam Mackle added there isn’t a road in Lurgan that isn’t “crumbling or falling apart”.

“I do remember when DfI were last here, they did say that in 2013, their maintenance budget was £40 million,” he stated.

“It is currently £14 million and that is the reality of Conservative Government in the UK - it ends up with public services decimated.”

DUP councillor Stephen Moutray added that motorists can be left waiting for months to receive compensation.

The UUP’s Kyle Savage asked if the DfI had not already been invited to address the council and questioned the effectiveness of asking them to appear again.

ABC Council’s Chief Executive Roger Wilson, confirmed that in the last correspondence from DfI, the department’s permanent secretary Julie Harrison, said she did “not feel a meeting would be beneficial at this stage”.

Mr Savage wryly noted, “So we are asking for a letter to be sent again to get the same response back then, basically.”