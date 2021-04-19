Furniture set alight in Belfast disorder and loyalists protest protocol in Ards

Furniture was set alight along the Shankill Road on Monday evening

A fire on the Shankill Road in Belfast during further unrest (Niall Carson/PA)

Police monitored a crowd of youths in west Belfast after furniture was set alight along the Shankill Road on Monday evening.

Officers were in attendance at the Lanark Way area following reports that a crowd of youths had gathered.

The fresh disturbances came a week after a succession of days where violence broke out during a number of loyalist protests across Northern Ireland.

Protesters during further unrest on the Shankill Road in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Commenting on Monday's disturbances, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The area is calm at this time and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, loyalists were also pictured holding an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol banner walking from the West Winds area of Newtownards to the town's police station.

Loyalists opposed to the Irish Sea border took to the streets of Newtownards and other towns across Northern Ireland on Monday evening. Photograph by Declan Roughan/Press Eye.

Loyalists have vowed to resume protest action against post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created new barriers and bureaucracy on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

They claim the Northern Ireland Protocol has undermined the region’s place within the Union.

The worst of the trouble earlier this month came on both sides of the peace wall gates at Lanark Way on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8, where police used plastic bullets and water cannon against the crowds.

Protests were temporarily paused following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

LCC chairman David Campbell (left) and former Ulster Unionist MLA and Ukip NI leader David McNarry (right) during a small loyalist protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol outside the Irish Secretariat offices in Belfast (David Young/PA)

Loyalist anger at the protocol has been cited as one of the main factors behind the violence that erupted earlier this month.

Another was the decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein members for Covid-19 breaches after they attended a mass republican funeral during the pandemic.

The violence was unanimously condemned across the Stormont Assembly after it was recalled from Easter recess for a special meeting on April 8.