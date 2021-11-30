Further arrests in Enniskillen stab probe

Police investigating a stabbing incident in Enniskillen over the weekend have made further arrests.

A man was stabbed in an attack on the Derrin Road, on Saturday. He was stabbed in the wrist and suffered multiple bruising to his face. His injuries were described as not life threatening.

Two men, one aged in his late teens and another in his 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They both remain in police custody.

One man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested on Sunday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnesses this incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2091 27/11/21.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.