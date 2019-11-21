Further arrests in Jonathan Cairns murder probe

Jonathan Cairns whose body was found in Loughermore Forest, Ballykelly, Co Londonderry in 1999

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of the Co Londonderry teenager Jonathan Cairns more than 20 years ago.

The 51-year-old man and another 43-year-old man were arrested in Limavady on suspicion of withholding information. They are currently in police custody.

A 44-year-old woman arrested in Dungiven on Tuesday has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Jonathan Cairns, from Ballykelly, was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of April 25, 1999.

The 18-year-old's body was discovered stripped and bound in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, not far from his home, later that day.

His bloodstained clothes were found in the grounds of the nearby Glasvey Special School.

Despite a huge police manhunt and a £30,000 reward being offered for information, no one has ever been charged with Jonathan's killing.

In 2002, 49-year-old Philip McGroarty, from Ballykelly, was jailed for perverting the course of justice in relation to the case.

McGroarty was handed a five-year sentence after being found guilty of helping to dispose of Jonathan's body.