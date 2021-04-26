Further arrests in New IRA Dungiven police bomb plot

PSNI at the scene where viable explosive device left at the home of a female police officer near Dungiven. Pic Pacemaker

Police have arrested two men in connection with the investigation into a dissident republican bomb plot targeting a part-time police officer and her three-year-old daughter.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area and a 48-year-old man arrested in the Feeny area. Both have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Dissidents targeted the home of the police officer last Monday.

An explosive was left at the officer's home near Dungiven, Co Londonderry, and was attached to a container of flammable liquid.

Last week two men, aged 36 and 26 were arrested and later released by police without charge.